Online Celebrity Poker Game Launches New Online Slot Tournaments

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Hollywood Poker, the only online celebrity poker game that allows people to play their hands with their favorite celebrities, now offers a new addition to its vast online array of poker services: online slot tournaments. The pre-eminent, celebrity-centric online poker app is growing wider and getting even stronger in the gaming business. Hollywood Poker is paramount for offering the new function of play, which is available in multiple modes.



The star-studded online poker site is a leader in the gaming industry and gaining recognition still as well-known celebrities such as Dennis Quaid, James Woods, and Kevin Pollak frequent the site and play. Unlike the majority of the online gaming sites, Hollywood Poker is set apart from the competition, because it offers something distinct in the social gaming world: Hollywood Poker allows gamers to engage and become part of an uber-exclusive community. “Following the success of our one-of-a-kind celebrity social gaming experience and platform, slot tournaments felt like the next step,” said Alan Pavlish, CEO of Hollywood Poker. “The app is absolutely free and there are 3 different modes of slot play for players to choose from. This is a method of play we are pleased to offer and it pays out with large prizes.”



The gaming site has become the popular hotspot with new players joining daily with a flurry. Hollywood Poker is currently offering a “Best Value” chip package, which gives players $80 million in chips for an exchange of only $99.99, inclusive of all the fun buzz, clinking of coins, lights and jackpot action. The lowest chip package even gives players a staggering $2.2 million in chips, for a reasonable and minimal price of $4.99. Players are afforded creative control and can choose from a variety of different slot options, each draped with its own theme such as Celebrity Life, Candy Contraption and Boardwalk Blitz.



For the players that crave higher levels of competition, Hollywood Poker’s slot tournaments challenges its players to accept the quest to become the ultimate slots superstar and offers some royal rewards. Entry fees range from $25,000 to $1,000,000 in chips and doles out ultimate and not-to-miss jackpots, which reach all the way up to $60,000,000 in chips.



For more information, be sure to check out Hollywood Poker’s celebrity slot tournaments on Facebook and on the iPhone and iPad through the App Store.



About Hollywood Poker

Hollywood Poker (www.hollywoodpoker.com) is Where the Stars Come to Play! Hollywood Poker offers a world-class poker experience that's also the easiest to use, upping the ante by offering fans exclusive online access to hundreds of celebrities and star-studded events. At Hollywood Poker, every player gets the star treatment. Hollywood Poker is available on Facebook, iPhone and iPad.



About PLÂOR

PLÂOR (www.plaor.com) is a social games publisher that offers gamers the exciting and rare experience of playing with their favorite celebrities, coupled with the gratifying opportunity of benefiting worthwhile charities around the world. The company is transforming the gaming world beginning with the premier of Hollywood Poker on Facebook, iPhone and iPad that features over 260 celebrity players taking on gamers of all levels in their Celebrity Club and star-studded tournaments. PLÂOR is led by a team of visionary game designers, producers and executives from Zynga, Disney/Playdom, EA, Sony Online, THQ and Microsoft/Xbox.



Contact:

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Sheba Khodadad

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