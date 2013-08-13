Online Certified Pukhraj Stones in New Delhi

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Bello Jewels are here to offer a huge range of authentic certified Rudraksha seeds and gemstones. A unique collection of gold and silver blended ornament collections is said to be the specialty of this gemstone jewelry manufacturer. Precious and semi-precious certified loose gemstones are also available from bellojewelsonline.com. People can find their lucky gems through a birth chart given on this website along with a money back guarantee of 14 days. Designer gemstone necklaces will be provided according to the needs and requirements of each customer.



An apparently satisfied Bello Jewel customer says, “I am very happy with this diamond necklace 64Ct and with this 5, 47 carat diamond, I am compiling a large order here. Many thanks and kind regards.”



Bello Jewels guarantees to make each product unique with superior quality and international standards. Each gem is measured and inspected by qualified GIA staff, which ensures that all gemstones are created naturally and not by any lab. The website features Ruby and Diamond 14K Gold Ring, Natural Tanzanite Gemstone Ring in 14K Gold, Natural Emerald, Citrine, Amethyst and Sapphire Gemstone Designer Ring, Trillion Cut Tanzanite and White Diamond Designer Ring, Brilliant Round Cut Blue and White Diamond Ring, Colombian Emerald and Diamond 14K Gold Ring along with some unique collections of Gold earrings, bracelets and pendants.



The website says, “Our clients are from different sectors, from an individual to fashion designers to ad gurus. We have a long data of clients who have sourced customized jewelry from us and have a firm belief that these jewelries are unique masterpieces in their own stride.”



Black diamond bracelets, silver brooches, earrings, pendants, rings and bracelets are also made available to customers at reasonable rates. The website bellojewelsonline.com has provided certain special daily deals and offers which can be availed by registered users. Certified Indonesia Rudrakshas, Lab certified Nepal Rudrakshas are offered along with top selling items like 200Ct Faceted Cut Ruby, Emerald and Sapphire Gemstone lot, 197.20Ct Natural Tiger’s Eye Gemstone Lot, 21.40Ct Malachite Loose Gemstone from Zaire and many others. Those who want to obtain more knowledge about various gemstones can go through the blog link of Bello Jewels website as it has informative articles on gemstones.



To get more information about this gemstone jewelry manufacturer, visit http://astrology.bellojewelsonline.com/.



About Bello Jewels

Bello Jewels was founded in the year 2003 as a fashion gemstone jewelry destination. This store is one of the top exporters and manufacturers of semi-precious and precious gemstones, silver gemstone jewelry, diamond gemstone jewelry, and so on. A wide range of good quality gemstones and birthstones are offered to customers through the bellojewelsonline.com website.



Media Contact



Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd

Address: Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall

M.G Road, Gurgaon, Haryana – 122 001, India

Tel: +91-9716133323

Email: info@bellojewelsonline.com

URL: http://astrology.bellojewelsonline.com/