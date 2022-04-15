New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Online Charging System Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Charging System market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Symsoft Solution, LLC (United States), Intelligent Business Communication â€" AGNITY (United States), Amdocs (United States), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Panamax Inc. (India), Capgemini Engineering (France), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Cerillion Technologies Limited (United Kingdom), IVR Technologies, Inc. (United States).



Market Trends:

Implementation of upcoming Technologies such as Block Chain

Digitization in Payment Systems Across the Globe



Scope of the Report of Online Charging System

Online pricing of composite services is required by service providers in order to control financial risks associated with service delivery in multi-domain contexts. Inter-domain composite services are made up of one or more service components at the service level. There are two techniques for generating charging data for online charging: event-based charging and session-based charging. In event-based billing, a chargeable event is a single user-to-network transaction. The OCS determines if there is enough credit available for this charge occurrence. With the aid of the rating function and account balance management, the online charging function inside the OCS determines credit availability.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Category (Event-Based Charging, Session-Based Charging), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), Scale (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs))



Opportunities:

High Adoption Across Asian Regions



Market Drivers:

Integration With Machine Learning Programs Across the AI-Based Platforms

Greater Customer Satisfaction Due to Cost and Time Efficiency



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 29th July, 2020 - Amdocs (Leading Software as a Services (SaaS) Solution Provider) Acquired Openet to Expand Cloud Credentials. The Collaboration Aims to Develop Open and Network-Centric Solutions for Amdocs' 350+ Service Provider Clients Across the World.

On 19th January, 2018 - Amdocs Introduced 5G-Ready Online Charging System. The New Approach Allows Service Providers to Process Traffic from Various Network Slices Using a Single Online Billing System. The System, When Deployed with In Cloud, Provides the Flexibility to Scale On-Demand in Response to Changing Activities.



