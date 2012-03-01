‘Online Clock’ Extends Their Current Moods Clock by Adding Even More Sleep Sounds

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2012 -- Sleep is a vital component of life. And yet, millions of people do not get enough sleep or have issues falling asleep.



In fact, studies have shown chronic sleep loss can contribute to a number of heath issues, including weight gain, a lowered immune system, high blood pressure and can even be fatal. A shortage of sleep can also cause a person to be irritable, have a lack of concentration, and decrease their ability to make sound decisions.



Numerous sleep studies have proven a constant stream of a particular kind of noise, referred to as white noise, can not only help drown out background sounds but can actually help some people fall asleep.



OnlineClock.net, the world’s first online alarm clock website, currently offers a Moods Clock and recently added a few new sleep sounds to help people reach their ultimate state of slumber. The new background sleep sounds include aquarium noises and city street sounds. The sleep sounds generator can be used as an alarm clock or as an online reminder. And as with all the various time tools made available by OnlineClock.net, the Moods Clock is free and easy to use.



Every person has a different opinion as to what qualifies as a soothing sleep sound. For someone who has just moved from a big city, the sounds of passing cars and honking horns might equate to peaceful noises. On the other hand, some people require more universally serene sleeping sounds, including the bubbling noises of an aquarium.



Because of these different preferences, Tom Churm, creator and owner of OnlineClock.net, says the site will continue to update and add to their Moods Clock as well as all of the other timepieces currently offered.



“Over the past six years, we have consistently aimed to meet and exceed the needs of people around the world with our highly-advanced online alarm clock offerings,” said Churm. “From our traditional countdown timers and online stopwatches to more unique analog and binary online clocks, we continually seek to offer people the most useful, free online alarm clocks available, and our Moods Clock is no exception.”



In addition to aquarium and street sounds, the Mood Clock features a large selection of sleep sounds, including rain, sounds of a forest, fireplace sounds, ocean waves, cricket noises, lounge music and plain white noise.



For more information on the various online alarm clocks offered for free by Online Clock, including the new Moods Clock, visit http://Moods.OnlineClock.net/.



About Online Clock

Launched March 24, 2006, Online Clock is the world’s first online alarm clock website. Online Clock strives to be the No. 1 network for the simplest, most useful and best online clocks, timers and time tools.