Based on product type, the parties and wedding wear segment had the highest market share (over 40%) in 2018, owing to aggressive marketing through blogs and social media. It is followed by the 'other' apparel rental segment with a market share of 36% in 2018.



Based on end user, the women's segment is expected to gain maximum share in terms of value. Women are relatively more fashion conscious and are quick decision makers, because of which they are likely to rent clothes online more often than men. The men's segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.57% during the 2018-2023 period. It accounted for a market share of nearly 46% in 2018. Also, men find it time consuming to plan their attire in advance, as in the case of subscription-based facilities.



The in-depth information by segments of the Global Online Clothing Rental market helps monitor future profitability & to make critical decisions for growth. The information on drivers, trends and market developments focuses technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure industry players of the Global Online Clothing Rental Market.



Global Online Clothing Rental Product Types In-Depth: Women, Men, Kids



Professional players: Rent the Runway, Le Tote, Dress & Go, Glam Corner, Drexcode, Flyrobe, La Reina, Style Lend etc.



Global Online Clothing Rental Major Applications/End users: Business to consumer(B2C), Consumer to Consumer(C2C)



**The market is valued based on weighted average selling price (WASP) and includes all applicable taxes on manufacturers. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2019 currency rates.



The Global Online Clothing Rental is estimated at US$ XX million in 2019 and will reach US$ YY million by the end of 2025, growing at compound annual growth rate of ZZ% during 2019-2025.



Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



** For global or regional version of report, list of countries by region are listed below can be provided as part of customization at minimum cost.



North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc)



For detailed insights on Global Online Clothing Rental Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players (2017-2019), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2017-2019) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.



In this study, the years taken into consideration to estimate the market size of Global Online Clothing Rental are : History Year: 2014-2019; Base Year: 2019; Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



Key Target Stakeholders Covered in Study:

==> Online Clothing Rental Manufacturers

==> Global Online Clothing Rental Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

==> Online Clothing Rental Component / Raw Material Producers

==> Downstream Vendors



