Online Clothing Rental refers to services through which individuals can rent items of clothing for a predefined period. These services are for the benefit of the individuals participating in any occasions such as wedding parties, theme parties, corporate parties, and photo shoots and filmmaking. Consumers prefer online purchase of clothes due to the availability of a large variety at a discounted price. This trend by the customers is driving the Global Clothing Rental. Online Clothing Rentals also include consumers who are undergoing temporary physique change such as pregnant womenâ€™s. Online Clothing Rental is a cost-effective solution to consumers. Rental dresses can be used several times by various customers. Fashion-conscious individuals that lack the financial resources to purchase the clothing of their choice are expected to make the most use of online clothing rental services.



Market Drivers

- Increased Internet Penetration Rate

- Easy of Usage of Online Purchase

- The Shift in Consumer Preference from Offline Retail to E-commerce

Market Trend

- Rapid Technological Advancement Such as Mobile Internet Technology

- Growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Developing Countries

Opportunities

- Companies Offering Innovative Features on Discounted price

- The Growth of the Corporate Sector in Developing Economies

Challenges

- Lack of Customizability

- Rental Clothing cant be adjusted to Precisely fit the Customerâ€™s Needs



October 2018, Rent the Runway's designer labels and streamlined logistics have given women the option to borrow clothes rather than buy.

The Online Clothing Rental market study is being classified by Type (Western Wear, Ethnic Wear, Others), Application (Business to consumer(B2C), Consumer to Consumer(C2C)), End users (Men, Women, Kids), Clothing Style (Parties and Wedding Wear, Formal Wear, Others)



