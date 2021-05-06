Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Global Online Clothing Rental Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Rent the Runway (United States), Share Wardrobe (India), Elanic Services Private Limited (India), Secoo Holding Limited (China), Stylish Play (India), FlyRobe (India), Walkin Closet (India), Secret Wardrobe (India), Swishlist Couture LLP (India), The Mr. & Ms. Collection Team (United States), Le Tote (United States), Style Lend (United States)



Online Clothing Rental refers to services through which individuals can rent items of clothing for a predefined period. These services are for the benefit of the individuals participating in any occasions such as wedding parties, theme parties, corporate parties, and photo shoots and filmmaking. Consumers prefer online purchase of clothes due to the availability of a large variety at a discounted price. This trend by the customers is driving the Global Clothing Rental. Online Clothing Rentals also include consumers who are undergoing temporary physique change such as pregnant womenâ€™s. Online Clothing Rental is a cost-effective solution to consumers. Rental dresses can be used several times by various customers. Fashion-conscious individuals that lack the financial resources to purchase the clothing of their choice are expected to make the most use of online clothing rental services.



Online Clothing Rental Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

by Type (Western Wear, Ethnic Wear, Others), Application (Business to consumer(B2C), Consumer to Consumer(C2C)), End users (Men, Women, Kids), Clothing Style (Parties and Wedding Wear, Formal Wear, Others)



Market Trend

- Rapid Technological Advancement Such as Mobile Internet Technology

- Growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Developing Countries

-



Market Drivers

- Increased Internet Penetration Rate

- Easy of Usage of Online Purchase

- The Shift in Consumer Preference from Offline Retail to E-commerce

-



The Online Clothing Rental market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Online Clothing Rental Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Online Clothing Rental Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Online Clothing Rental Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Online Clothing Rental Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Online Clothing Rental Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Online Clothing Rental Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Online Clothing Rental Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Online Clothing Rental Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Online Clothing Rental Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Online Clothing Rental Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

