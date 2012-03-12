IAME Launches Free Online CME Transmission of Certificates to the ARDMS

South Londonderry, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2012 -- The Institute for Advanced Medical Education (IAME) in partnership with the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography (ARDMS), announces the launch of a new program that allows courses taken at http://iame.com to be directly transmitted into the user’s ARDMS transcript.



Currently, ARDMS monitors its triennial requirement of 30 continuing medical education (CME) credits through random audits. Registrants are responsible for maintaining their records and sending them to ARDMS if they are audited. Under the new program, IAME transmits users’ records directly to their ARDMS transcript. IAME will offer this benefit free for online CME users.



Irwin Kuperberg, IAME president said, “We are delighted to offer this service to our many ARDMS-registered users. Once they have taken our online ultrasound CME courses they can relax in the knowledge that we’ve done the work for them… the Registry already knows what they’ve done. And with our growing library of easy to use and affordable courses IAME can be their one stop shop for all their online CME needs.”



Contact: IAME 802-824-4433



About IAME

The Institute for Advanced Medical Education (http://iame.com) was established in 1992 and provides continuing medical education to physicians, nurses and allied health professionals in the form of live events, multimedia and Internet-based programs. IAME is one of the nation’s leading providers of continuing medical education (CME) in diagnostic imaging in addition to offering innovative programs in anesthesiology, neurology, radiology, women’s health and cardiovascular medicine. IAME is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). The IAME website is at https://iame.com.