Historic St. Joseph Landmark to Become Educational Venue

St. Joseph, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- ACOT has purchased the Wyeth Mansion on St. Maartens Drive, behind the St. Joseph Metro Chamber. ACOT has been offering 100% online course to students since 2001 when it first opened its doors here in St. Joseph. Because of rapid growth over the past year the college’s current office at 2700 N. Belt Highway above Coldwell Banker is lacking the space needed for further expansion.



“The mansion allows for continued growth and affords us the opportunity to continue growing our online programs, faculty and staff,” ACOT Chief Operations Officer Lute Atieh said.



A team of 10 will be working to renovate the building.



“For its age the building is in surprisingly good condition,” Atieh said. “We have started renovations and plan on restoring many of the mansions best qualities while improving on functionality of less used spaces so the building can grow with the college.”



However, nearly every aspect of the building needs some kind of modification to cope with the increased foot traffic, cars and visitors. Also, a Deli for building guests and surrounding office buildings will be added.



Other additions will include proctoring rooms, a computer lab, a technician lab, a student resource center, a book store, and solar workshops.



“Having a physical campus will allow us to entertain more programs that may in the future require some visits to the campus in addition to online materials,” Atieh said.



Renovations are expected to be completed by the spring of 2014. After work is complete, an open house will be held.



Enrollments at ACOT are held 8 times a year. To learn more about ACOT programs or for more information on retraining after a closing call (800)-804-1388 or check us out online at http://www.ACOT.edu.



About American College of Technology ACOT

American College of Technology ACOT (http://acot.edu) is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of the Distance Education and Training Council. ACOT is also certified by the Missouri Department of Higher Education to operate in the state of Missouri. American College of Technology is unique. They strive to deliver the best of higher education eliminating the hassles of commuting, high tuition rates, rigid scheduling and outdated technology. At ACOT people are presented with the latest technology and educational concepts through their live and 100% online classrooms.