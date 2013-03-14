Online Colleges Are Just One of Many Subjects Covered in New Web-Based Magazine CollegeMogul.com

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- MandLoys Web Design Agency has just launched a new online magazine called CollegeMogul.com that features a wide range of helpful articles about online colleges and the latest advancements in education technology. In the short time the new magazine has been online, it is already offering readers a long list of articles on topics that are related to online education and the college lifestyle. Readers who are already attending college or thinking about enrolling are sure to find plenty of interesting information on CollegeMogul.com.



In addition to its variety of in-depth articles, CollegeMogul.com also features a responsive and user-friendly web design that makes it easily accessible from the wide variety of devices that are currently available—including desktop and laptop computers, tablets and smartphones.



Over the past several years, online colleges have grown rapidly in popularity. Rather than requiring students to spend hours in brick and mortar classrooms, online education programs are much more flexible. Since many students now juggle additional commitments like jobs, family responsibilities and other things in addition to going to school, online education programs have allowed many people the chance to pursue their dream of a college degree.



One of the newly-posted articles on College Mogul discusses how and why online college degrees are easy to access and offer an outstanding educational option for so many students. The article also addresses some of the myths surrounding online degrees; for example, because they are earned on a computer rather than in a traditional classroom, they may not provide the same level of merit as a traditional degree.



“Once you take time out to look at the technology that is employed to facilitate an online distance learning program, you quickly realize there really should not be any negative stigma associated with acquiring a degree online,” the article pointed out, adding that those who assume an online degree cannot be acquired simply are not taking an honest look at the ways in which communication is facilitated in a learning program.



“Basically, they do not understand (or just might even refuse to accept) the emergence of online technology and communicative methods that allow for the effective enrollment in and completion of a degree program.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about CollegeMogul.com is welcome to visit the newly-launched online magazine at any time; there, they can browse through the wide variety of articles. Category tabs like “College Lifestyle” and “Online Education” make it easy for visitors to find information on a variety of specific topics.



About MandLoys Web Design Agency

MandLoys Web Design Agency has been providing web design and development services for six years. Hundreds of businesses from all over the world have chosen to use MandLoys's services from simple static websites, through dynamic, WordPress CMS based complex projects, to extensive ecommerce solutios running on the Magento platform. For more information, please visit http://www.mandloys.com