Online Comic Reading Platform Market to See Booming Growth : DC Universe, DeviantArt, Imgur

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Comic Reading Platform Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Comixology (Amazon) (United States), DC Universe (United States), Marvel Unlimited (United States), Crunchyroll (United States), Bilibili Manga (Singapore), WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Naver Corporation) (South Korea), DeviantArt (United States), Imgur (United States), GoComics (Andrews McMeel Universal) (United States).



Scope of the Report of Online Comic Reading Platform

Online comic also known as internet comic or webcomic is published on websites or mobile app. The change in reading habits and emerging trend of distance learning due to the covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online comic reading platforms. Online comic also helps students or an individual to learn a new language and provide easy & fast access to any information prepared within the framework of distance education. Online comics are highly beneficial when it comes to multiple parts of any comic, the user doesn't have to purchase a whole collection of hard copies as the digital offers continuation of series.



Latest Market Insights:

In May 2021, Kakao Entertainment acquired Tapas Media, the US-based mobile comic platform to expand its presence in North America. Tapas is the fastest-growing webtoon platform in North America. As Kakao is not popular from out of Asia, the acquisition will create an opportunity for Kakao Entertainment's global operation by offering its expertise and leadership in the US market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Web Comics, Political Comics, Action Comic, Comprehensive Comic, Language Learning Comics, Others), Application (Personal, Educational), Pricing Model (Monthly, Annual)



Market Trends:

The Integration of Immersion and Interactivity in the Comics



Market Drivers:

Rise in Online Reading Will Attract the More Buyers Due to Its Convenience and More Interactive Reading Experience

Surging Demand of Digital Learning Instead of Traditional Learning Methods to Enhance Learning Experience



Roadblocks:

Lack of Proper Internet Connectivity and Updated Version of Operating Systems



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



