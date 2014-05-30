Online Contest Tests SEO Money-Making Skills of Internet Entrepreneurs

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Internet entrepreneurs are invited to join an exciting opportunity to make money by putting their Search Engine Optimization (SEO) skills to the test. Internet marketing company, Black Hat World, has launched an online contest for aspiring and seasoned SEOs to vie for a chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of successful internet gurus.



“This is an amazing opportunity for SEO marketers to make money while learning from some of the most successful people in the industry,” said a forum regular



The SEO competition will commence on 1st June 2014. The winner will be determined by the most revenue generated within two months from a website created specifically for the contest, including domain purchase and hosting. They will compete for tickets and two days accommodation for the annual Black Hat World Conference to be held at the impressive Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas this November.



Contestants will be supported throughout the competition and can use ‘lifelines’ to pose questions to BHW staff.



The lifelines include a one-minute conversation with a BHW staff member for SEO or money making queries, or posting up to three questions on a thread in the BHW forum. The first fifty contestants can also take advantage of a special offer for a free Skype call with a member of the BHW staff.



About BHW

Black Hat World is an internet marketing company sharing SEO expertise with a community of internet entrepreneurs. The company will host the Diamond Standard BHW Money Making Conference 2014, a three-day event designed to introduce, explain and predict the coming trends facing the SEO and internet marketing industries. The conference will present excellent networking opportunities, with senior figures from across the SEO and internet marketing sectors.



For details, visit: http://www.seobusinesscompetition.com/



Contact: Mr Apricot

Email: mr.apricot@blackhatworld.com