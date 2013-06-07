Online Course on Decoding Him for Women

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Kajay Williams has unveiled an online course named, Decoding Him System. It is an online course that helps women find Mr. Right and teaches them how to make him commit without manipulation, losing their dignity or issuing ultimatums.



A number of researchers and dating experts have indicated that most women lose out on their men simply because they do not understand some very minor things about them. There are questions that a woman would ask herself and end up not finding any answers because of poor judgment and preconception.



Not all men are the same, but there are several characteristics that cut across!



Millions of women from all over the world lose their men daily and fail to understand why what seemed to be blissful love just ends abruptly with no questions, no explanations, answers, quarrels et al. It just happened! This course will give you some insight on how to understand your man, the general psychology of men, love and expression of it, relationships and personality and some other characteristics that men exhibit that their women end up ignoring but that would be primary to nurturing the relationship.



Women concur that finding a man is not the exerting feat, but keeping him! Why is the 21st Century man so elusive? Why doesn’t he want the ring after a whole 3 years? Why doesn’t he go out with me? Why can’t he show me to his friends? What directly connects to his ego? These are some questions that women should ask themselves but whose answers are never too obvious. This course discloses answers to these questions and the simple things that you could do to make him want you ever more.



This course will educate you and provide you some tips that will answer many questions about men and how to have them commit.



Some of the questions answered in the course are;



- What do men really want?



- What truly are his desires?



- What makes him tick?



- What goes on inside his mind- his mysterious mind that seems like an enigmatic crossword puzzle that you can never solve?



- Why does he never text?



- Why does he never call back?



- Why does he suddenly disappear after you both had a fantastic time together?



- Why is he so loving and caring one moment and cold and distant the next?



- Why does he shut down and becomes silent for no reason?



- And in the back of your mind, you want to desperately know, “does he truly love me and am I a part of his future”?



"Dating is like test driving a car; it's new, fun and exciting because there is no pressure. Moving from casual dating to exclusive dating and entering into a committed relationship is like buying a car- a lot more to think about, a lot more to evaluate and a lot more to invest but not totally scary because he is like the driver and can still control the car (relationship). He can speed up or slow down, he can miss an exit, take a detour and he can take a break. He still feels relatively safe. Marriage is like being a passenger on the plane. He is literally "stuck" for the entire journey, has no control over the route and cannot get out of the plane mid-way. The key is to shift him from the "passenger" mode to the "pilot" mode." says Kajay Williams.



"Men aren't necessarily scared of commitment, it just takes them longer to commit."



To learn more about the Decoding Him System, visit http://decodinghim.com/video-presentation and http://decodinghim.com/capturehisheart. To connect on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube visit http://facebook.com/decodinghim, http://twitter.com/decodinghim and http://youtube.com/user/decodinghim respectively.



