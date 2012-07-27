Online CPR Instruction for ACLS, PALS, and BLS Classes

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) has long been the standard of care in the event of respiratory or cardiac arrest. Basic life support (BLS), advanced cardiac life support (ACLS), and pediatric advanced life support (PALS) certifications use CPR as their foundation in treatment. While many healthcare providers have taken the initiative to receive these certifications because of scholastic or career requirements many of their principles are taught to the general public to prepare those that might find themselves in a critical situation. That is why ACLS-PALS-BLS.com is now providing free instructional materials to anyone interested in BLS, ACLS and PALS online classes.



Online instruction for healthcare providers has greatly increased the dissemination of life saving techniques. While the library of healthcare information on the internet grows it can still be difficult to find comprehensive instructional materials that are easily understood by the general public. ACLS-PALS-BLS.com specifically had this problem in mind when creating their CPR training materials. Whether someone is new to learning CPR or a seasoned healthcare professional the free instructional materials have been created to be easily understood.



The free instructional materials include training in CPR for the adult, adolescent, and infant. After creating a free user account additional free instruction is offered. These include advanced airway techniques and treatments for commonly found cardiac arrhythmias. Dynamic algorithms have also been included that direct healthcare providers regardless of how emergency events unfold.



The free online instructions are easily viewable in both electronic and print form. Informative images have also been included to simplify the learning process. The free instructional materials are just one service offered by ACLS-PALS-BLS.com. For those interested in obtaining their certification after studying, an online exam with instant grading is available along with an instant provider card. Renewal reminders for certification expiration have also been included in their automated online system.



Verification codes along with an online database is one of their new features offered that allows employers and schools to view an electronic record of course completion from across the world. This is another example of how the need for efficiency in the healthcare industry continues to drive it to the internet.



About ACLS-PALS-BLS.com

ACLS-PALS-BLS.com is an online educational website that specifies in ACLS, PALS, and BLS courses. They offer a wide variety of features for healthcare providers. Some of these features include a renewal reminder for certification expiration and online testing. They also offer instand online provider cards for those who successfully complete the course.