Online Customizable Pen Stores Offers Businesses Brilliance

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Online stores offer customers a customizable pen that can help promote their business or events. These pens come in a variety of colors. They also come in different hues that can make the colors seem shiner or duller for different effects on their pens. These customizable pens allow you to add your own signature flair to these pens, so when they are distributed, they will help customers connect to the businesses better.



These pens come in a wide variety of styles including: a huge array of ballpoints, max glides with a new hybrid gel ink, dry erase markers with low odors and fine points, and retractable sharpies. These styles can be customized to fit the style of your company and its image. With your customized pens you can not only change the outer cover of the pen, but the ink itself. This change in ink can help make customers writing stand out more. One of the best things about having a customized pen is it’s tailored to your business. You can place information like the address and phone number to your business alongside of it. A logo pen can be a very useful form of advertising.



These custom ink pens aren’t just great for business endeavors, but for event planning and even as a gift. That’s right the next event you throw for a birthday party or a bachelor party could be placed on a pen. This would make for an unforgettable invite in which you and your friends or family can talk about forever. These pens also can be handed out to a recent graduate from high school or college. Imagine giving your child a pen specifically designed for them with their favorite colors, logos and name on it.



These customizable pens truly can help businesses and events be promoted to optimal levels.



Pens R Us

P.O. Box 090219

Staten Island, NY, USA

10309-0219

info@pensrus.com

http://www.pensrus.com/