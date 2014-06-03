Online Dating in Pittsburgh Is Taking a Backseat to Pittsburgh Matchmakers

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Online dating sites aren’t a thing of the past, they’re actually very popular with many singles in Pittsburgh. Their popularity keeps growing, day in and day out; however, although their popularity keeps increasing, so do the horror stories in association with them. Internet dating isn’t right for everyone, especially not busy singles looking for true love. For many people, dating websites can be intimidating and challenging to navigate, and others, (especially busy professionals and single parents) simply have no time to dedicate to online dating—and they do require a lot of time and patience. And for those in high-ranking jobs, putting themselves out there on an online dating site can expose them to unwanted attention, explains Pittsburgh Singles.



For those who are serious about finding true love and settling down, an old-fashioned, yet efficient way of meeting that special someone could be the best suited way to find love, and this is where the matchmakers at Pittsburgh Singles come into play.



For those with the best tastes, but little time, a matchmaking firm offers an easy and stress-free way of dating. Pittsburgh Singles is a firm that caters to successful singles looking for love—busy people with the desire for love and companionship. For those who are unsure about hiring a professional matchmaker, the matchmaking team from Pittsburgh Singles reveals the many benefits associated with a professional matchmaking firm.



One-on-One Guidance



When joining an online dating site, clients are essentially on their own—looking and navigating the vast sea of singles. Many, especially senior singles, are overwhelmed when searching on their own. But when enlisting the help of a skilled matchmaker, they can benefit from their expertise and well-tuned intuition to help them scout out the right person.



A Narrower Search



Many dating sites have advanced features that allow members to search people in their area based on age, religious beliefs, and preferences, but these sites don’t dig deep enough to let people know more specifics such as qualities, temperaments, and most importantly, real life compatibility. A personal matchmaker can do all those things and with their personal touch and intuition, they’ll always be more efficient than a computer and questionnaire.



Thorough Screening



One of the most important parts of dating is to date safety and securely—which means determining whether or not a potential candidate is being upfront and honest about who they are and if they’re fit to date. A professional matchmaking service like Pittsburgh Singles checks out each individual through an extensive background and criminal check before introducing them to one of their clients.



Confidentiality



When signing up with an online dating site, everyone’s profile is available on the net for all to see, but with Pittsburgh Singles, client privacy is protected from unwanted scrutiny so members can date confidentially and worry-free.



Local singles ready to meet Mr. or Mrs. Right in a stress-free and secure way can contact the professional matchmakers at Pittsburgh Singles by calling (412) 206-5449 or visiting: http://pittsburgh-matchmaking.com



About Pittsburgh Singles Matchmaking:

Pittsburgh Singles is an alternative to online dating, a safer and more reliable way of dating. The team of dating professionals has over 25 years of experience connecting successful singles and creating happy relationships. They cater to upscale busy professionals with little time on their hands.



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