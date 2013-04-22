Online Dating Is Booming Among Seniors in UK

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- The Internet, especially social media and online dating websites have overtaken traditional ways of finding a partner. It is not only young people are using the Internet for dating and relationships. In UK, seniors are more and more depending on online dating websites to find a partner.



“We have over thousand over 40 members from UK in our online dating website. They are from all parts of UK and not limited to major cities. Both men and women are joining every single day. These matured singles are as good as young people in using resources and tools provided to members. They have a very good knowledge in using the Internet for finding love” says Sandra Cruze of http://www.maturedatinguk.info .



Social networking websites such as Facebook are also have become common places to find love online, especially among matured people. Google Plus has many senior dating related groups, which is a good example of how Internet is being used by old people for dating and relationships.



“We are watching the growth of senior dating websites in UK. The up trend of new websites is a clear indication of the huge demand for senior dating services” says Mike Turner who runs http://www.maturedatingukreview.com website.



United Kingdom is the second largest when it comes to online dating. Still no one knows UK’s position in senior dating niche.



