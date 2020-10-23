Online Dating Market (Impact of COVID-19) 2020 – 2023: Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, ProSiebenSat.1 Group (EHarmony), Bumble

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The Global Online Dating Market Research Report 2020-2023 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global Online Dating Market are – Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, ProSiebenSat.1 Group (eHarmony), Bumble



Executive Summary



Online dating services serve as a platform for connecting people with similar tastes and interests. Online dating enables like-minded people to connect with each other by interacting through computer or mobile devices.



Online dating services are fast and convenient and provides several other benefits as well such as tailor made search, an expanded dating and social circle and improved dating skills and prospects. The global online dating market has been segmented on the basis of purpose, channels, devices and revenue models. On the basis of purpose, online dating has been segmented into casual relationship, socializing and marriage.



The two main channels for using online dating services are dating websites and dating apps. Furthermore, on the basis of devices, online dating has been divided into mobile and desktop. Revenue models for online dating are divided into membership subscription and freemium.



The global online dating market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising internet penetration, increasing smartphone penetration, rising single adults population, changing perception of online dating, etc.



However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are online dating scams and less acceptance in developing economies.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Online Dating Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Finally, Online Dating Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



