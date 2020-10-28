Online Dating Market Latest Trends, Advancements and Global Outlook 2020 to 2024

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- The Online Dating Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Online Dating Market: Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, ProSiebenSat.1 Group (eHarmony), Bumble and others.



Executive Summary:



Online dating services serve as a platform for connecting people with similar tastes and interests. Online dating enables like-minded people to connect with each other by interacting through computer or mobile devices. Online dating services are fast and convenient and provide several other benefits as well such as tailormade search, an expanded dating and social circle and improved dating skills and prospects.



The global online dating market has been segmented on the basis of purpose, channels, devices and revenue models. On the basis of purpose, online dating has been segmented into casual relationship, socializing and marriage.



The two main channels for using online dating services are dating websites and dating apps. Furthermore, on the basis of devices, online dating has been divided into mobile and desktop.Revenue models for online dating are divided into membership subscription and freemium.



The global online dating market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is expected to augment even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising internet penetration, increasing smartphone penetration, rising single adults population, changing perception of online dating, etc.



However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are online dating scams and less acceptance in developing economies. Moreover, the market growth would be bolstered by various market trends like growth in blockchain technology, rising use of big data and increasing adoption among older generation.



