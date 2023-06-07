Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Is Booming Worldwide : OkCupid, Happn, Plenty of Fish, Tinder

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Online Dating & Matchmaking Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Dating & Matchmaking market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Bumble (United States), Tinder (United States), OkCupid (United States), Coffee Meets Bagel (United States), Match.com (United States), Her (United States), Grindr (United States), Plenty of Fish (Canada), Happn (France), Hinge (United States), HiHi (India)



Scope of the Report of Online Dating & Matchmaking

Online dating and matchmaking may be a service delivered through a web-based computer system or smartphone applications typically employing a smartphone's GPS location feature and its fast access to digital photo galleries and mobile wallets to enhance the method of online dating. These apps modify and speed up the method of flirtation, chatting, meeting, and probably turning into romantically concerned in ancient online dating services. There are several benefits to victimization online qualitative analysis apps. there's a lot of potentialities that a user will realize the same-minded person in online dating.



In 2020, HiHi launched a mobile application for both android and IoS for matchmaking and online dating features for Indian audiences who are looking for making new friends, dating partners. The players should focus on integrating artificial intelligence and automation for better matching and location precise notifications to sustain the high competition.



In 2020, The Meet Group, Inc., a leading provider of interactive dating solutions was acquired by ParshipMeet Group. By this acquisition, ParshipMeet Group operates The Meet Group's dating apps MeetMe, LOVOO, Tagged, Skout, and GROWLr, as well as Parship Group's matchmaking brands harmony, Parship, and ElitePartner, creating a diversified international market leader in online dating.



The Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Chatting, Photo Sharing, Location Mapping, Others), Services (Matchmaking, Social Dating, Adult Dating), Pricing (Weekly, Monthly, Annually), Offering (Software, Services)



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Demand of Online Dating and Matchmaking For Different Demographics Of People With Different Sexual Orientation



Market Drivers:

- Growing Adoption of Smartphones and The Growing Penetration of The Internet

- Increasing Social Trends and Increased Dating and Marriage Outside Traditional Social Circles



Market Trend:

- Integration of Automation with Matchmaking and Online Dating App



What can be explored with the Online Dating & Matchmaking Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Online Dating & Matchmaking Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Online Dating & Matchmaking

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



