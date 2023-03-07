NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Dating Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Dating Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. Some of the Major Key Players in This Report are Match (United States), PlentyofFish (Canada), OkCupid (United States), Zoosk (United States), eHarmony (United States), JiaYuan (China), BaiHe (China), ZheNai (China), YouYuan (United States), NetEase (China), Tinder (United States).



Definition: Online dating is an online web service which enables people to find their connections and introduce themselves to the new person over the Internet. The connections normally build their personal, romantic, or sexual relationships with each other. The users can become members by creating a profile and uploading personal information which includes age, gender, sexual orientation, location, and appearance. The market of the online dating services is increasing due to increasing preferences of searching partners through online portal



Market Opportunities:

Higher divorce rate indicates that more consumers are becoming single, speeding up the use of online dating service

Low operating cost



Market Trends:

Increasing number of users subscribing

Consumers are increasingly opting to postpone marriage to develop their careers and casually date more frequently



Market Drivers:

Low hassle in order to find a partner

A larger group of consumers are connected to the internet via their mobile



The Global Online Dating Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Marriage, Socializing, Casual Relationship), Application (Ordinary, LGBT), Device (Mobile, Desktop), Revenue (Advertising, Subscription), End User (Male, Female, Transgender)



Global Online Dating Services market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Online Dating Services market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Online Dating Services

-To showcase the development of the Online Dating Services market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Online Dating Services market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Online Dating Services

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Online Dating Services market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Online Dating Services Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Online Dating Services market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Online Dating Services Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Online Dating Services Market Production by Region Online Dating Services Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Online Dating Services Market Report:

Online Dating Services Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Online Dating Services Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Online Dating Services Market

Online Dating Services Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2027)

Online Dating Services Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2027)

Online Dating Services Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Marriage, Socializing, Casual Relationship}

Online Dating Services Market Analysis by Application {Ordinary, LGBT}

Online Dating Services Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Online Dating Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is Online Dating Services market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Online Dating Services near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Online Dating Services market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



