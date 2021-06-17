Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Online Dating Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online Dating Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online Dating Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Match (United States), PlentyofFish (Canada), OkCupid (United States), Zoosk (United States), eHarmony (United States), JiaYuan (China), BaiHe (China), ZheNai (China), YouYuan (United States), NetEase (China), Tinder (United States).



Definition:

Online dating is an online web service which enables people to find their connections and introduce themselves to the new person over the Internet. The connections normally build their personal, romantic, or sexual relationships with each other. The users can become members by creating a profile and uploading personal information which includes age, gender, sexual orientation, location, and appearance. The market of the online dating services is increasing due to increasing preferences of searching partners through online portal



The Global Online Dating Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Marriage, Socializing, Casual Relationship), Application (Ordinary, LGBT), Device (Mobile, Desktop), Revenue (Advertising, Subscription), End User (Male, Female, Transgender)



Market Drivers

- Low hassle in order to find a partner

- A larger group of consumers are connected to the internet via their mobile



Market Trend

- Increasing number of users subscribing

- Consumers are increasingly opting to postpone marriage to develop their careers and casually date more frequently



Opportunities

- Higher divorce rate indicates that more consumers are becoming single, speeding up the use of online dating service

- Low operating cost



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Online Dating Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Online Dating Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Online Dating Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Online Dating Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Online Dating Services Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Online Dating Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Online Dating Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



