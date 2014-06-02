Online Dating Site for Gay Men Voted the Best Gay Dating Site in the World with Thousands of Successfully Matches

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- There are no shortage of online dating sites, but for gay men looking for fun, friendship, and love—a niche website like http://www.Gay-Boyfriend.com has more to offer than general online dating sites. Not only are all website members gay men, but the site is designed to celebrate all aspects of gay lifestyle.



Voted the best gay dating site in the world, Gay-Boyfriend.com has successfully matched thousands of new couples. The site is fast and easy to join, and a basic membership is free. Users are able to find matches by interests, hobbies, or age. Some members are looking only for friendship and fun, while others are looking for a true love connection.



“Gay-Boyfriend.com was my saving grace when I moved from Michigan to New Jersey. Not only was I able to find likeminded friends within the gay community—but my dating life never skipped a beat, and I have been with my partner for over a year now.” Scott Preston, member of Gay-Boyfriend.com.



Once a user’s profile has been approved, which typically takes just a few minutes, members can begin browsing their matches—as well as individually browsing members they are interested in. Prior to going on and in-person date, members can chat, flirt, private message, and video chat with potential gay boyfriend.



To find a gay boyfriend today, or learn about this innovative site designed precisely for gay men please visit http://www.Gay-Boyfriend.com.