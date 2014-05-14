Online Dating Site Relaunches as InterracialDatingMatch.com

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Ascension Web Solutions LLC relaunched their pioneering interracial dating site, formerly known as BlindCupids, this month under a new brand: InterracialDatingMatch.com. The new site will continue to serve the interracial dating community with contemporary features like video profiles and social media tools.



"We chose to re-brand the site as InterracialDatingMatch.com to better align with our target audience," said Alexa Hitchens, Director of Media Relations. "The new name and logo will help to identify us in the marketplace and we'll still be able to distinguish ourselves from our competitors with the same great features. Video profiles, for example, are the future of the online dating industry."



The site's award-winning blog "Contrast" will also continue on under the new website. With a solid membership and innovative features, InterracialDatingMatch.com is primed to become one of the most popular online dating sites in 2014.



For more information visit www.InterracialDatingMatch.com.