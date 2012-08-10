Oxy Love Tocin Launches and Changes the Rules of Online Dating

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Tired of the free dating websites that are long on promises, short on delivery and have sneaky demands for money? Oxy Love Tocin, http://www.oxylovetocin.com, is changing the rules.



"We're interested in bring people together, period," said company President Brian Ruggeri. "Everyone deserves to be happy, deserves to find a companion who completes them. And everyone deserves this chance without having to go to the bank for a loan to cover the 'associated' benefits of being a dating site member."



Oxy Love Tocin is also different because it has advice on dating, how to break the ice and what to look for in a match. The site also coordinates local meetings for members so users don't have to spend time looking for places to get together.



The first month at Oxy Love Tocin is free and logs a user in at Gold Member status. Oxy Love Tocin always has free messaging and free winks. After the first month, members can sign up for a paid membership package at a minimal cost.



"You will not be socked with extra fees, extra charges and other hidden costs like on most free dating websites," Mr. Ruggeri said. "We start you out at the gold level because we're confident our dating site is that good. You're going to want to continue that level of membership for the very minimal monthly cost."



Oxy Love Tocin offers the following:



- Easy to use member search function

- Free messaging and winks

- Package membership deals to save even more money

- Dating tips and advice



"We're always looking for ways to improve too," Mr. Ruggeri said. "So if you see something you'd like to add or something that needs to be changed, do let us know. We're here to help you make connections and anything we can do to make that easier and better, well, that's what we want."



For more information or to sign up for a free Gold Level membership for a month, visit http://www.oxylovetocin.com.

