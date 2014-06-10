Online Dog Training Experts Suggest, German Shepherd Training at the Right Time Establishes a Rewarding Dog and Owner Relationship

Kennesaw, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Dog Training Advisers at the GermanShepherdCrateTraining.com have recently published an online article that highlights the importance of training a German shepherd, the experts point out that if the dog owner wishes to enjoy a well behaved and obedient German Shepherd and a rewarding owner and dog relationship then proper training of the dog is vital and should not be ignored. GermanShepherdCrateTraining.com experts instruct:



“The intent and the training that you administer during these important and formative first few weeks of life, can affect your German Shepherd into his adult years. Experiencing a negative start to his life, through traumatic encounters or negative reinforcement, will be considered one of the dog’s triggers later in life. This can lead to dangerous behaviors.”



The article goes on further to educate German Shepherd owners that the training of a dog should ideally begin as soon as the dog is introduced to the new home and family. German Shepherds are known to have unique behavioral characteristics which require proper conditioning and training to lay the groundwork for a well behaved and loving pet for the rest if its life.



Various other How to train a German Shepherd articles have also been featured on GermanShepherdCrateTraining.com as well as on the subject of Obedience Training Classes. Obedience Training are important for both the dog and the owner, firstly such classes establish the idea of obedience in the dog’s mind, secondly it teaches German Shepherd owners how to handle the dog, and thirdly it gives the dog and the owners a unique setting to bond and socialize with one another, Troy Lopes a representative of GermanShepherdCrateTraining.com adds:



“Another benefit of obedience training is time spent exercising the dog’s problem solving abilities through the use of obstacle courses. This aide in the dog’s willingness and capability of pleasing the owner, as well as using up the extra energy that these dogs are known for.”



German shepherd training tips shared on the website will help owners teach their dogs many important behaviors and tricks at any age especially when the German shepherd is young. With low attention spans and plenty of energy German Shepherd puppies can be quite a handful for their owners. GermanShepherdCrateTraining.com article on German Shepherd Puppy Training suggests:



“These dogs must be kept busy and lovingly corrected to focus their abilities on the correct behaviors. In many ways, they are like young children who need constant attention and focused activities in order to keep them on the straight and narrow.”



About GermanShepherdCrateTraining.com

GermanShepherdCrateTraining.com is a website created especially for German shepherd owners; the website contains information about German Shepherd Crate Training and explains what training options are available for owners.



Learn more at: http://www.germanshepherdcratetraining.com



Media Contact:



Troy Lopes

Kennesaw, GA 30152

Email: info@germanshepherdcratetraining.com