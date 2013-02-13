Online Dollar Store Supplier Offers a Sweetheart of a Deal

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- JC Sales, a leading dollar store merchandise supplier in the United States, has announced a sweetheart of a deal. It now offers monthly discounted specials. Promotional pricing is valid from the first day to the end of the month the special is issued for. Quantities for monthly promotions may be limited and sales are limited to stock availability.



The company offers products for dollar stores in addition to wholesale closeouts. Promotional offers are issued in numerous categories, on a monthly basis, adding to the already low prices. The JC Sales website offers access to many categories, including apparel, auto, baby, and electronics. Groceries are also for sale as are other kitchen, houseware, party, and office supplies. Everything from toys to pharmaceutical items are available at discounted prices.



The “Monthly Promotions” section of the site enables visitors to select their products of choice. A convenient shopping cart with online ordering and check out simplify the process of shopping for discounted items, while retail customers can also track their orders via their online account. Resellers with business licenses or permits such as dollar stores, discount stores, convenience stores, and grocery stores, as well as pharmacies and distributors, benefit from the discounts JC Sales provides.



Customers must register online. Once signed up, you will have access to the new arrivals, monthly promotions, and up-to-the-minute price cuts offered online. Featured items are also presented and can be added to the shopping cart as any other product from the company.



Customer service is available for the e-commerce site and for the company’s California showroom. For more information, go to https://www.jcsaleswholesale.com.



About JC Sales

Established in 1993, JC Sales provides a variety of products at low wholesale prices. It offers a large selection of general merchandise products, with the added benefit of top-level customer service. The company employs 260 professionals and is one of the top 100 fastest growing companies in Southern California.



Contact:

JC Sales

www.jcsaleswholesale.com

2600 S. Soto Street

Los Angeles, CA 90058

Business Phone : 1-877-500-9994

Email ecommerce@jcsales.net