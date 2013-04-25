Online eBoutique Offers the Best Designer Green Products

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- The idea of green and going green means you and your family are taking steps to lessen your negative effects on the environment. This is accomplished in several different ways, but one way is buying and using products made with recycled material packaging and eco-friendly, chemical free natural skincare.



“This was our reason for starting Shop to be Green. We feel it is our job to protect the environment as best we can, so every little bit we do helps,” says Mistie Dawn of Shop to be Green. “We are committed to assisting in the lowering of petroleum consumption, landfill contribution and water pollution while supporting local artisan made quality products. You can go green with style.”



Shop to be Green has all sorts of products and gifts perfect for those who want to start or live a green lifestyle. Featuring everything from cleaning materials to furniture and décor, there is something for everyone on Shop to be Green.



“The best part about many of our products is they do not look or feel green to many people. This makes the products we sell a real plus for our customers and it helps those who are not green- thinking to consider it in a different light,” says Mistie. “Our products are so beautiful and well made that being green is a bonus.”



Shop to be Green even ships products in green containers, recycling older shipping boxes and materials for reshipping to customers. “We try to do everything with an environmentally conscious slant. Since we love the outdoors and being outdoors, we try to have products that encourage an active outdoors lifestyle as well,” Mistie continued.



Gift sets for him, her and children are also available, each one made with all natural products. There is even a section for pets. “We try to hit everyone in the family,” says Mistie. With the green movement growing more and more products are added to the Shop to be Green online showroom everyday. Mistie does caution, “Be aware there are a lot of green washed products out there. Do you research and read labels.”



Recently Shop to be Green opened a mini showroom in Scottsdale for customers in the area. If you would like to come visit the showroom or pick up an order call to make an appointment at 623.252.5470.



For additional information, to view items, to place an order or to learn more, visit www.shoptobegreen.com.



About Shop to be Green

