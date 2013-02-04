Online Education Degrees Launches Brand New Website Filled with a Wealth of Information

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Online Education Degrees, a website that features in-depth information, advice and tips about how to go about earning teaching degrees, has just launched its brand new and user-friendly website. The site, Online-Education-Degrees.org, helps prospective college students who are interested in teaching learn more about obtaining their degrees online.



In recent years, online degrees have grown in popularity. In addition to their schooling, most students have a lot of other responsibilities to contend with like work and family obligations. Online degree programs are typically much more flexible in terms of scheduling, which makes them an ideal choice for already-busy students who wish to go into the rewarding field of teaching.



For those who have dreamed about having a career working with children, being a teacher can be extremely rewarding. As a bonus, teachers can often decide which age group they would like to work with. While in some cases, teachers can be hired with just a Bachelor Degree, in many situations a Master Degree in Education is preferred.



The Online Education Degrees website features educational articles about the various types of degrees that are available, including Bachelor Degrees and Master Degrees in Education, as well as facts about some of the schools that offer these programs. The site also includes articles that detail the average salary teachers typically earn in the United States.



“According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, kindergarten and elementary school teachers receive a median annual salary of $51,380, middle school teachers have a median salary of $51,960 and high school teachers earn a median salary of $53,230,” the article noted, adding that the BLS also reported a projected growth for employment of teachers of all of those age groups.



“High school teacher job employment is projected to grow by 7%, while middle school, elementary school and kindergarten teacher job employment is projected to grow at a much higher rate of 17%.”



Anybody who is considering pursuing an online education degree is welcome to visit the new website at any time and read through the vast amount of articles and information. Visitors can either select from tabs that will take them to pages specifically devoted to the different types of degrees, or they can use a handy search tool on the home page that will show them a list of schools that best matches their desired degree program and specialty.



About Online Education Degrees

Online Education Degrees is a new website that is devoted to helping aspiring teachers learn what they need to know about online degree programs. The free online resource features in-depth articles about the various education degrees, as well as information about schools that offer online education degrees, average salaries, and much more. For more information, please visit http://online-education-degrees.org