Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Online Education Market Scenario:

Online education refers to an electronically supported system of learning that uses internet services for the distribution of study materials and interaction between teachers and students. In this recently published report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global online education market is expected to register 28.55% CAGR over the forecast period 2017 to 2023.



The rising penetration of internet services has multiplied the growth potential of the market by leaps and bounds. A large number of players are likely to enter the global online education market in the forthcoming years. This, in turn, is assessed to have an encouraging influence on the expansion of the online education market in the nearby future.



Online Education Market facilitates the expansion of access to education across the world. In addition, video streaming platforms are also poised to create growth opportunities for players in the global online education market in the foreseeable future. Thus, the market is prognosticated to earn high revenues over the next couple of years. In addition, the rising developments of technology, coupled with its early and large-scale adoption, are anticipated to catapult the online education market in the upcoming years.



Major Key Players:

Lynda.Com (US), McGraw-Hill Education (US), Pearson PLC (UK), Blackboard Inc. (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), Aptara Inc. (US), Docebo (Canada), PowerSchool Group LLC (US), Edmodo (US), Tata Interactive Systems (India), Udacity, Inc. (US), K12 Inc. (US), and Classteacher Learning Systems (India) are some of leaders in the online education market.



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Market Segmentation:

Based on component, the segments and sub-segment of the online education market are hardware (Laptop, PC, Mobile, and others) and software (Worldclass, Yuja, Courseplay, and others). The hardware segment is expected to account for the most substantial share of the market. Meanwhile, the software segment is anticipated to strike a higher CAGR of 31.2% over the assessment period.



Product-wise segmentation of the global online education market is covers - content (technical, commerce, management, arts, and others) and services (test preparation, online certification, primary & secondary supplementary education, higher education and language, and others). Among these, the content segment is estimated to hold the maximum market share over the next couple of years. On the other side, the services segment is likely to exhibit a faster rate of growth in the foreseeable future.



By learning type, the online education market has been segmented into synchronous (chat, video, voice, and live streaming) and asynchronous (e-mail, discussion boards, digital curriculum material, social networking). The synchronous learning type is anticipated to have a considerable share of the market in the forthcoming years, reflecting the highest CAGR of 31.01%.



Based on vertical, the global online education market is segmented into K-12, industry and professional, higher education, and others. Among these, the higher education segment is expected to dictate the expansion of the market across the assessment period.



Regional Analysis:

The key regional segments of the global online education market are - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America, as per this MRFR report, held the maximum market share in 2017 and was valued at USD 1.85 Bn. The availability of high-speed data, in conjunction with technologically advanced infrastructure in the region, is anticipated drive expansion of the online education market in the forthcoming years.



Asia Pacific is prognosticated to hold the second position in the market place through the evaluation period. Also, the regional online education market is expected to mark the highest CAGR of 31.28% in the forthcoming years. Increasing penetration of internet services to boost growth rate of the regional market in the upcoming years.



Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

Continued….



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List of Tables

Table 1 Online Education Market, By Product

Table 2 Online Education Market, By Learing Type

Table 3 Online Education Market, By End User

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List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Online Education Market, By Product (%)

Figure 3 Online Education Market, By Learing Type (%)

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