Online education is a flexible learning method that offers teachings by means of the Internet, which contains web-based courses, e-learning (electronic learning), m-learning (mobile learning), and computer-supported distance education. This type of education is delivered through various ways which include massive open online courses (MOOCs), online courses, hybrid or blended courses, and certification courses.

With the increasing adoption of the Internet and rise in awareness about e-learning, the online education industry is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period.



Market insights:

The online education market in India was valued at INR 39 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 360.30 Bn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of ~43.85% during the 2019-2024 period. Ease of learning, flexibility, and a wide range of study materials have influenced the overall growth of the industry. However, the lack of formal recognition and accreditation, and abundance of freely available content presents a critical threat to the growth of the sector. The industry is moving towards the adoption of innovative technologies like Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Big Data Analytics, Blockchain and others to improve the learning experience.



Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Online Education Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



Gamification is one of the most prevalent trends among online education providers to encourage learning through immersive experiences. Simulation of concepts, level advancement badges and incentive-based learning are driving user engagement on online education platforms. Online learning players, nowadays, are continuously competing to offer differentiated products to the target audience, mostly by offering value-added services with regular courses. Value-added services like internships, live projects, group discussions, and career counselling sessions, offered along with regular courses enhance users' experiences.



Research Objectives

- To analyse and forecast the Online Education market, in terms of value and volume.

- Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

- To help decision maker from new offer perspective and benchmark existing marketing strategy.

- Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments.

- Analyse marketing contribution and customer acquisition by up-selling and cross selling.

- Identifying Influencing factors keeping Online Education Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio & HHI Index.



