Online Education Market To Witness Massive Growth By 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Latest publication on 'Online Education Market in India 2020' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as NIIT, Coursera, Duolingo. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3034540-online-education-market-2



Summary

Online education is an adaptable learning method that offers advanced teachings using the Internet, which contains electronic learning (e-learning), mobile learning (m-learning), web-based courses, and computer-supported distance education. Online education is provided in numerous ways, including online courses, massive open online courses (MOOCs), hybrid or blended courses, and certification courses.

With the increasing adoption of the Internet and a rise in awareness about e-learning, the online education industry is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period.



Market insights:

The online education market in India was valued at INR 58.50 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 502.85 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~41.02% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Ease of learning, adaptability, and vast collection of study materials have influenced the industry's overall growth. However, the lack of accreditation and formal acknowledgment and the wide range of freely available content presents a critical threat to the sector's development. The industry is moving toward adopting innovative technologies such as Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, and others to improve the learning experience.



Market segment insights:

The online education market is categorized into primary and secondary supplemental education, test preparation, higher education, language and casual learning, and reskilling and certification. The online primary and secondary supplemental education segment was valued at INR 18.33 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 175.56 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~43.74% during the 2020-2025 period. The increase of this segment is due to the change in consumer behavior toward detailed learning and surge in demand for online education from tier II and tier III cities

The online test preparation market is expected to reach INR 137.82 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~48.24% during the 2020-2025 period. This segment is expected to experience the highest growth in the online education market due to an increase in the career-oriented population, improved Internet infrastructure, and better penetration of digital payment methods.

The online reskilling and certification market is expected to reach INR 123.63 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~33.33% during the 2020-2025 period. The growing business scenery has enlarged the skill gap among employees, so the demand for reskilling courses is picking up.

The online higher education market was valued at INR 7.36 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 55.40 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~37.91% during the 2020-2025 period. As the conventional education method is not satisfactory for the growing young population, students are switching to online higher education courses.



Key market trends:

Gamification is one of the most predominant trends visible among online education providers to inspire learning through immersive experiences. Recreation of concepts, incentive-based learning, and level advancement badges drive user engagement on online education platforms. Nowadays, online learning companies are always competing to offer differentiated products to the target audience, mostly by providing value-added services with regular courses. Value-added services like live projects, internships, group discussions, and career counseling sessions, along with traditional courses enhance users' experiences.



Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3034540-online-education-market-2



Competition analysis:

The Indian online education market is extremely competitive with approximately 3,500 edtech start-ups operating in the country. Several foreign companies are entering the Indian online education industry. Udemy, BYJU's, Duolingo, and Coursera are some of the prominent players in the industry, catering to the needs of different target audiences.



Companies covered:

- NIIT Limited

- Aeon Learning Private Limited

- Coursera Inc.

- Duolingo Inc.

- Individual Learning Private Limited

- Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited

- Sorting Hat Technologies Private Limited

- Think and Learn Private Limited

- Udemy India LLP

- upGrad Education Private Limited



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3034540-online-education-market-2



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction



3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. The online education ecosystem



Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Online education market in India overview

4.1.1. Online education market size and growth forecast (2018-2025e)



Chapter 5: Impact of COVID-19

5.1. COVID-19 impact assessment



Chapter 6: Market segmentatio



....Continued



Purchase Single User License of this report at USD@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3034540



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.