Online Emotions: Getting to Know the "Faces" of Facebook

Beaver Falls, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Needless to say, Facebook is indeed one of the most popular and most widely used social networking sites nowadays. Though it is an undeniably intangible thing, Facebook is already a part of people’s everyday routine.



In 2013, Facebook boasted 1.23 billiom monthly active users worldwide, adding 170 million in just one year. According to Facebook, 757 million users visit Facebook daily and with more than 650 million active users.



Part of growing the Facebook community are new discoveries that popped up out of creative minds. One of them is Facebook emoticons. Facebook covers all of the basic emoticon needs. It represents one’s feeling in the most easiest way.



Perhaps, emoticons are not any new to many, most especially to Facebook avid users. These are the little graphic faces that can be inserted in messages, chat and status updates. At any time and any mood, these icons could best represent one’s emotion, be it happiness, anger, sadness, fear, excitement or any other extreme feelings. Aside from the fact that these emoticons are really cool, there are a lot of different choices. Typically, these are yellow in color and perfectly round, while others are more unique and have their own personalities.



Facebook emoticons can make all the difference most especially in any of conversations in Facebook. Unlike personal conversation, emoticons came into cute graphic faces. Through this, it is already possible to show and emphasize true thoughts and feelings.



There are two types of Facebook emoticons. The first type is the default smiley emoticon, while the other is an external emoticon. External emoticons are natively supported Facebook smiley emoticons. This is developed by the Facebook pioneers. Basically, this is a mix-and-match practice. A right combination of symbols or letters has equivalent emoticons and that the Facebook system’s converts automatically.



Meanwhile, external emoticons, which are developed by third party programmers, are often used for free or sometimes with a minimal fee. The user would just have to download and install the application needed. This is probably more convenient for Facebook users.



For years, emoticons have existed to liven up chat sessions and on social networking sites. These are capable of helping a lot mostly in making conversations with friends a lot more interesting and exciting.



Indeed, Facebook has reached the milestone of being the dominant social networking platform. It was unquestionably making life of today a lot easier from then.



About Mogicons

Mogicons provides a list of all Facebook Emoticons and stickers. Now you can give your words a personality and astonish all your friends with thousands of cool emoticons.