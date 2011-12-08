Online Entrepreneurs Learn the Fundamentals of Internet Marketing at HowtoMarketYourBusiness.cc

Mount Pleasant, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2011 -- In today’s tech-driven society, the old saying “The World is Your Oyster” is better expressed by saying “The Internet is Your Oyster.” The online abyss presents an endless list of possibilities to meet new people, find any desired product or service, and start a business with a few simple clicks of the mouse.



But for online entrepreneurs, a business idea is just that, a business idea, until it is executed. And considering the array of options available, figuring out the best methods to initiate and market an online business can be daunting.



The newly launched website HowtoMarketYourBusiness.cc walks Internet entrepreneurs through the best ways to begin, market and monitor a successful online company. From content management platforms and the best search engine optimization (SEO) practices to email marketing and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, the new website presents a host of ideas and explanations for the essentials all online companies need to know.



Whether someone is thinking of launching a new informational site about dog training or interested in starting a site to sell their handmade jewelry, it is imperative to understand the fundamentals of online marketing.



How to Market Your Business provides a thorough overview about the basics of small business marketing and the important elements to incorporate to attract the desired traffic to the new website.



For small businesses hoping to attain local customers, the site recommends local search marketing.



“Local search marketing allows you to target local customers for your business marketing campaign. The concept works like online yellow pages, where searches are done locally, for an area-specific result,” states the site. “This is an ideal type of marketing for restaurants and coffee shops and other small businesses who cater to local clients.”



In addition, the site provides information about website hosting, website development and building sites, SEO, PPC, mobile marketing, social media marketing, direct marketing, web analytics and more.



HowtoMarketYourBusiness.cc recommends online companies should have a mix of the strategies listed on their site to accomplish the highest level of success.



About HowtoMarketYourBusiness.cc:

HowtoMarketYourBusiness.cc is a new website focusing on the necessary tools online entrepreneurs need to utilize to run and operate a successful Internet presence. The company provides a basic overview of the most popular forms of online marketing and the best methods for launching and monitoring a new website. Discussed concepts include content management platforms, SEO practices, hosting, pay-per-click advertising and email marketing management. The website plans to continually update and add new online marketing data. For more information, visit http://www.HowtoMarketYourBusiness.cc