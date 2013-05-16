Online Equestrian Store - The Launch of SERIOUSLY EQUESTRIAN

Huddersfield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Seriously Equestrian, a reputable store and supplier of top quality products for all equestrians, recently announced the launch of its online equestrian store. Enjoy the benefit of browsing through their fabulous collection of premier equestrian products from the comfort of your armchair! Their online payment system and second to none customer service makes shopping for yourself and your horse easier than ever.



The online store, launched in May 2013, offers a wide variety of different products and brands, catering for all disciplines. Seriously Equestrian is a family run business, set up with experience and knowledge of the equestrian world! With an eventing background and experience at top-flight competition, Seriously Equestrian understand the importance of quality products and manufacturers and aim to bring only the very best brands to their customers.



Their product ranges incorporate a selection of premium brands at competitive prices, including Pikeur, Anky, Passier, Sprenger and many more offering a one stop shop for your full equestrian wardrobe for you and your horse. This is the reason why they are proud and confident to introduce their company as a reliable online store where people can find and purchase new products with the click of a button.



Free shipping is also offered on orders over £90 and a special discount of £10 off your next purchase when you open an account online for a limited time only!



With a passion for equestrian fashion and a commitment to bringing personal service to online shopping why not check out what Seriously Equestrian has to offer you!



To get more information about Seriously Equestrian, please feel free to visit http://www.seriouslyequestrian.com/. For inquiries, send emails to info@seriouslyequestrian.com.