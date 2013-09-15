Online Fashion Jewellery Leader in Singapore Offers New Bracelets for Fall Season

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2013 -- Singapore big sale season is coming. Many jewellery companies announced new jewellery promotion in this September 2013.



Now, an online leader in Singapore fashion jewellery and art has unveiled a special new collection targeted at Middle Autumn fashion.



“We have a beautiful new selection of bracelets just in time for the Singapore Middle-Autumn Day” said Jewellery Singapore Stephanie. “Friends can share bracelets with each other as a symbol of their friendship. The friendship bracelets were fastened onto the wearer's wrist and could not be removed until the bracelet fell off.”



Some of the items in the special new collection include leather bracelets for men , disposable ear piercing tool, silver bracelets, skull bracelet and apple earrings. Visitors can also browse through the site’s vast collection of fashion rings, ladies watches, dress, and butter fly earrings. Visitors can also have the free Singapore registered mail service for most of the items.



“The bracelets for men and friendship bracelets are handcrafted,” said Linda. “Friendship bracelets are the perfect gift to give a friend or to keep for yourself.”



In addition to the fashion jewellery line, jewellery designer from JewellerySG.com has also introduced a unique line of gold and silver bracelets into offerings. These bracelets are classic and elegant at the same time and make perfect gifts for everyone in Singapore.



The site offers customers free delivery at Singapore. New visitors to JewellerySG.com are encouraged to sign up for the site’s email list. Visitors will receive some coupon codes and discount price by signing up. The hot items’ promotion will end up at this month of September. In addition, all silver and gold bracelets purchased on JewellerySG.com will be shipped to Singapore addresses for free by Singapore Post registered mail.



To browse the latest in traditional Singapore jewellery arts and design, please visit JewellerySG.com today.



About JewellerySG

JewellerySG is the first Singapore fashion jewellery online store since 2011.



Company Address:

50 CHIN SWEE ROAD

#09-04 THONG CHAI BUILDING

http://jewellerysingapore.com.sg/