Online Fax Service FAXAGE Adds Office 2013 Support

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2013 -- FAXAGE, the value-leader in Online Fax services, has recently added direct Microsoft Office integration for Office 2013 to its platform. As Internet Fax expands as an accepted means of doing business, augmenting or replacing traditional fax machines, the importance of having the ability to integrate with existing applications has increased. Further, with Microsoft’s release of the Office 365 offering, FAXAGE expects an increase in customers utilizing the latest version of the Office suite.



Internet Fax, in general, has efficiency and cost advantages over traditional fax machines and in-house fax servers. Specifically, users can send and receive faxes from any location without leaving their desk - or even being physically present in the office. Additionally, a fax service provider's ability to leverage capital investments across multiple clients results in economies of scale that are difficult to achieve with in-house faxing infrastructure.



In addition to standard email, website and API faxing mechanisms, FAXAGE can now integrate with the 'Internet Fax Service' feature found in Microsoft Office 2003 and above. This allows users to fax directly from these programs, using a familiar interface. Download and instructions for using this feature can be found on FAXAGE’s Sending Faxes with Microsoft Office page.



"We are excited to offer these features to our clients and potential clients," says Christian Watts of EC Data Systems - the parent company of the FAXAGE online fax service, "Our Microsoft Office integration capability allows us to further lower the learning curve and help our clients to become more productive more quickly."



About FAXAGE

FAXAGE is owned and operated by EC Data Systems, Inc., a Software as a Service (SaaS) company located in Denver, Colorado.



FAXAGE provides unique value to small and medium businesses through its fully multi-user design, competitive pricing, and multiple integration methods including web site, email and API. The service strives to be the recognized value leader by offering the best balance of price, quality, performance and features in its market segment.



