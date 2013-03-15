Online Feather Company Launches New Line of Ostrich Feathers and Ostrich Feather Products

Ventura, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Importer and online feather company Moonlight Feather, Inc. now announces its new line of ostrich plumes and products just in time for the summer wedding season. For details including pricing and instructional videos, please visit or click the following link. Ostrich feathers from Moonlight Feather



Ostrich feathers have adorned women since the 1800’s and now they are extremely popular as wedding décor. With this new line of ostrich feathers Moonlight Feather will bring wholesale pricing to the general public. The company’s easy to navigate website make online purchasing of ostrich feathers easy. Ostrich feathers are categorized by the overall length so customers can click straight through to the product. The site has been enhanced with DIY tutorial and ostrich feather educational videos enabling the customer to buy what they want without any prior ostrich feather knowledge.



The ostrich feather market is deceptively complex and full of one-time purchasers like brides. Moonlight Feather offers free consultation on feather purchases via phone or in-person at their Ventura, California offices. Brides and wedding planners can be sure they are getting the right product the first time. As a further enhancement, the company now offers custom dyeing of ostrich feathers in any of its 94 different standard colors.



About MoonlightFeather.com

Moonlight Feather, Inc. is a seller of all types of feathers most notably known as a leader in the hair extension feathers. The company offers a selection of over 3000 different feathers and related products for crafts, décor, fashion and events. Products are sold at moonlightfeather.com, amazon.com and etsy.com. With over 100,000 orders shipped since 2008 Moonlight Feather is one of the largest online retailers of feathers.



