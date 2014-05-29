Online Fitness Coach Says Exercise and a Healthy Diet Will Help People Become Slimmer

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- A leading Online Fitness Coach, who helps people to become slimmer and healthier through his one to one online fitness training, has warned people who are struggling with their weight they need to change their diet and exercise at least 20 minutes a day.



Rob Lagana a bodybuilding champion and personal fitness trainer who helps people all over the world to lose weight through his online fitness training (www.laganafitness.com), has said unless people combine healthy eating with exercise then they will not reach their goal of losing weight and becoming slimmer.



It has been reported that fewer people are exercising even though the obesity levels have risen around the world. According to a report one of the biggest reasons why people are not exercising is due to the lack of free time. However, according to health experts this is just an excuse and everyone can afford to take 20 minutes out of their day to exercise for better health.



Rob Lagana explained 20 minutes a day is all that is needed to help people become slimmer and healthier.



He said: “Although we live in a modern world where people are working longer hours and there is more stress that come with living in a world that is rocked by uncertainty and economic problems, it is important people put aside 20 minutes a day so they can train and lose weight.”



Being overweight is not just a case of body image and reducing a person’s confidence, being overweight or obese can cause serious health problems. A person who is overweight could increase the chances of developing Type 2 diabetes, depression, as well as some forms of cancer. This is why it is important people take being overweight seriously and change they’re eating habits and increase their fitness intake.



Thanks to Rob Lagana and his online fitness training, men and women who are overweight can start to reduce their weight without going to the gym. The expert can provide people with guidance and program that can be used at the gym or within the home.



Rob Lagana online fitness training has already helped many men and women to lose weight and increase their fitness levels. Through online fitness training and its affordability, everyone can now improve their health and become slimmer and avoid health issues that are associated with being overweight or obese.



For details of how to lose weight through online fitness training with Bodybuilding Champion and fitness trainer Rob Lagana, please visit www.laganafitness.com



About Rob Lagana

Rob Lagana is a professional fitness coach and champion bodybuilder who helps men and women achieve their fitness goals.