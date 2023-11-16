NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Online Fitness Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Online Fitness market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Wellbeats (United States), Daily Burn (United States), Virgin Active (United Kingdom), Titan Fitness (United States), Crunch Fitness (United States), Gold's Gym (United States), Classpass Inc (United States), Reh-Fit Centre (Canada), Viva Leisure (Australia), Peleton (United States).



The next generation fitness revolution is a virtual or online workout. The various forms of online or virtual fitness offerings make health and wellness accessible to everyone, from shift workers to housewives, and to anyone who isn't interested or able to visit the gym. Schedule flexibility, a wide variety of fitness formats such as yoga or meditation, and professional guidance at home/office are all advantages of virtual on-demand and live streaming fitness offerings. This growth is primarily driven by Virtual fitness offerings have only grown in popularity during the COVID pandemic. From large gym chains to boutique studios, facility owners have noticed a surge in interest in online classes that members can take from the comfort of their own homes.



Opportunities:

- Online Fitness Services are Frequently Provided at a Lower Cost +

- Fitness App Downloads Increased by Nearly 50% in the First Half of 2020, According to the World Economic Forum



Influencing Market Trend

- Fitness Trends for Yoga, Pilates, Breathing Work, Mindfulness, Meditation, and General Mental Health Training Have Increased During the Pandemic



Market Drivers

Challenges:

- Online Fitness could really be Perceived like a Lower-Energy Version of an In-Person Class

- Customers are Increasingly Frustrated with Dealing with Inconsistent, Buggy Tools



In May 2021 Wellbeats announced that that it has been named Best Overall Fitness Technology Company in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. Additionally, Wellbeats won the award in part because, in the previous year, more than 1.3 million users recorded more than 29 million activity minutes using Wellbeats' content.



Analysis by Type (Subscription, Pay by Course), Application (Men, Women), Streaming (Online Programs, Live Streaming), End Users (Gyms, Individuals, Sport Institutes), Device (Mobile, Laptop, Television), Subscription (Monthly, Yearly)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution



- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Wellbeats (United States), Daily Burn (United States), Virgin Active (United Kingdom), Titan Fitness (United States), Crunch Fitness (United States), Goldâ€™s Gym (United States), Classpass Inc (United States), Reh-Fit Centre (Canada), Viva Leisure (Australia), Peleton (United States),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Online Fitness Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



