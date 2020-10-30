Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- The Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Online Food Delivery and Takeaway market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Top Key Players in the Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market: Delivery Hero Holding GmbH, Foodpanda GmbH, Just Eat Holding Ltd, Takeaway.com N.V., Grubhub Inc, Dominos Pizza Inc, Pizza Hut Inc, Foodler Inc, Deliveroo, Ubereats



The Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market were valued at USD 53578.5 million in the year 2018. Globally, the growth in the market for Online Food Delivery and Takeaway has been chiefly supported by the ever-increasing youth population with growing internet penetration in most of the countries around the world backed with escalating smartphone users and an enhanced number of consumers opting for online delivery platforms due to convenience and ease of delivery at their doorstep. The Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.46% during 2019 - 2024.



Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway market has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to escalating population growth with changing lifestyles and preferences of consumers with a growing number of consumers preferring to try new cuisines from around the world. Also, the online platforms are offering various promotional offers and cashback that will be propelling the market for Online Food Delivery and Takeaway during the coming years. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market in 2019.



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



