Some of the major key players profiled in the study are :

Delivery Hero (Germany), Deliveroo (United Kingdom), Grub Hub (United States), Takeaway.com (The Netherlands), Just Eat (United Kingdom), Ele.me (China), Meituan Waimai (China), Swiggy (India), Zomato (India), DoorDash (United States), Pastmates (United States), Uber Technologies Inc (United States).



Scope of the Report of Online Food Delivery:

Online food delivery refers to the process of ordering food through a digital platform, typically a website or mobile application, and having the food delivered to a specified location. This service has gained significant popularity in recent years, providing consumers with a convenient and efficient way to access a variety of restaurant cuisines without the need to dine in or pick up the food themselves.



Market Trends:

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players



Opportunities:

Increase Demand from Food & Beverages Industry

Upsurge Demand Due Reduction of Long Queues and Waiting Time for Ordered Food Delivery.



Market Drivers:

Easy Access to Favorite Restaurants, Payment Methods and Availability of Items.

Increased Used of Internet Services is Expected to Fuel of the Product Demand.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Delivery, Takeaway), Food Source (Restaurants and Food Outlets, Grocery Stores, Supermarkets), Platform (Web Based, Application Based), Delivery Model (Traditional Delivery Model, Aggregators, New Delivery Model), Payment Method (Online Payment, Cash On Delivery (COD))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



