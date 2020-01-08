Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- The research report on 'global online food delivery market' covers the current and future growth aspects along with the market revenue of the global market. The report also offers market size depending on the revenue generated from service providers and online orders.



The global online food delivery market size is estimated to reach US$ 65.91 billion to US$ 161.74 billion by 2023. Rapidly changing lifestyles of consumers, growing disposable income, and growing young population are some major factors fueling the global online food delivery market growth.



The global online food delivery market segmentation is done depending on the factors such as type, application, and region. By, type, the global online food delivery market is fragmented into takeaway and delivery. Among these, the takeaway segment is expected to grow over the prediction period due to its minimum delivery charges.



On the basis of application, the global online food delivery market is segregated into family and non-family. In between these, the non-family segment is dominated for the largest global online food delivery market share of 70.6% in 2017. It is likely that global online food delivery market will continue similar growth in the near future.



On the basis of regions, the global online food delivery market is sub-divided into MEA, Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Asia-Pacific region is accounted for one of the highest global online food delivery market share of 52.1% in the years 2017. And it is expected to continue this growth with highest CAGR into coming years.



The global online food delivery market is extremely competitive in nature. Some of the top players of this market are Deliveroo, Swiggy, Zomato, Delivery Hero, Just Eat, Food Panda, and many others. The top companies in the online food delivery market such as Domino's, Grub Hub/Eat 24, Pizza Hut, Papa John's International, Inc., and Jimmy John's accounts for nearly 90% of the global online food delivery market.



Key segments of the global online food delivery market



Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Takeaway



Delivery



Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Family



Non Family



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Americas



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Brazil



Rest of America



Europe



France



UK



Germany



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



India



Japan



China



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Australia



Rest of APAC



Middle East and Africa



GCC



South Africa



Egypt



Israel



Turkey



Rest of MEA



