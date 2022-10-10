Online Food Delivery Market to Garner a CAGR of 9.2% by 2026 – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- The latest market analysis report titled Online Food Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts by Region and Outlet Type 2021-2026 has been added to the report store by GlobalData Plc. The report estimates the online food delivery market size valued at USD 437.8 billion in 2021. One of the major factors aiding the online food delivery market is the increasing usage of smartphones and internet connections.



Online food delivery offers consumers a wide range of food and drinks which can be accessed on their smartphones and the convenience of getting them delivered to their doorsteps. According to GlobalData, the global penetration of smartphones increased from 61% in 2018 to 74% by 2021, which reflects huge growth opportunities in the online food delivery market.



Online Food Delivery Market Trends Highlights



The main trends shaping the online food delivery theme over the next 12 to 24 months are shown below. We classify these trends into four categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, consumer trends, and regulatory trends.



Technology Trends

- Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)

- Conversational platforms

- Digital transactions

- Drone delivery

- Food delivery robots



Macroeconomic Trends

- Aging populations and vulnerable consumers

- Circular plastic economy

- Carbon emissions & environmental regulations

- Data breaches and privacy concerns

- Food regulation

- City growth engines



Consumer Trends

- Convenience

- Social Media

- Direct-to-consumer and Ecommerce

- Cocooning

- Evolving landscapes and single lifestyles



Regulatory Trends

- Food regulation

- Carbon emissions & environmental regulations

- Data breaches and privacy concerns



Online Food Delivery Market Players



- McDONALD'S CORP.: McDonald's offers dine-in, delivery, take-out, and on-the-go services through its delivery website and mobile app. In July 2022, McDonald's signed an agreement to acquire 60 restaurants from Caspers Company. In March 2022, McDonald's and Just Eat Takeaway.com entered a long-term global strategic partnership to drive delivery growth.



- YUM! BRANDS, INC.: Yum! Brands offers dine-in, delivery, and pick-up services through various websites and mobile apps for its different brands. In September 2021, the company completed the acquisition of Dragontail Systems Ltd, a provider of kitchen order management and delivery technology for US$68.9 million. In January 2022, the company's subsidiary, KFC, and Beyond Meat entered a partnership to launch plant-based fried chicken at KFC restaurants.



- STARBUCKS CORPORATION: Starbucks offers in-store, drive-thru, and curbside order pick-up facility through its online ordering app. It also offers doorstep delivery through a partnership with Uber Eats. In February 2022, the company entered a partnership with Deliveroo for a new home delivery service in Ireland. In June 2022, Tata Starbucks entered a partnership with Imagine Meats to sell vegan food in India.



- RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL: Restaurant Brands International offers dine-in, delivery, and pick-up services through various websites and mobile apps for its different brands like Burger King and Tim Hortons. In March 2021, the company's brand Popeyes entered into an agreement with Jubilant Foodworks Limited to open Popeyes restaurants across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. In December 2021, the company announced a regional partnership with Ant Group's digital solutions to accelerate the digital transformation of its restaurant operations across the Asia Pacific.



- DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.: Domino's offers dine-in, delivery, and pick-up services through its official website and mobile applications. In May 2022, Domino's partnered with Crave Info Tech to automate some of its supply chain processes. In July 2021, the company and Revolt Motors entered a partnership to shift its complete petrol bike fleet to electric.



