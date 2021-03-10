Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Online Food Delivery Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online Food Delivery Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online Food Delivery. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Delivery Hero (Germany),Deliveroo (United Kingdom),Grub Hub (United States),Takeaway.com (The Netherlands),Just Eat (United Kingdom),Ele.me (China),Meituan Waimai (China),Swiggy (India), Zomato (India),DoorDash (United States),Pastmates (United States),Uber Technologies Inc (United States).



Definition:

The Online food delivery is a service that allows the user to order food from a desired food outlet via the internet. The service can be done either by website or mobile phone applications. There has been significant rise in number of people order food delivery and takeout once in a week with figure stood up to 60 percent in United States alone in 2018, So, the future online food delivery looks promising. Further, increasing demand for HORECA and rising applications of third party delivery services expected to drive the market over the forecasted period.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Online Food Delivery Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players



Market Drivers:

Increased Used of Internet Services is Expected to Fuel of the Product Demand.

Easy Access to Favorite Restaurants, Payment Methods and Availability of Items.



Restraints:

Fluctuation in Food Service Process.

Adverse Impact due to Exact Location of the Customers.



The Global Online Food Delivery Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Delivery, Takeaway), Food Source (Restaurants and Food Outlets, Grocery Stores, Supermarkets), Platform (Web Based, Application Based), Delivery Model (Traditional Delivery Model, Aggregators, New Delivery Model), Payment Method (Online Payment, Cash On Delivery (COD))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Online Food Delivery Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Online Food Delivery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Online Food Delivery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Online Food Delivery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Online Food Delivery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Online Food Delivery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Online Food Delivery Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Online Food Delivery market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Online Food Delivery market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Online Food Delivery market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



