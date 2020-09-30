Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The "Online Food Delivery - Market Development Scenario?" Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study envisage qualitative as well as quantitative market data and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage for final study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Box8, Bundl Technologies Private Limited, FoodVista India Private Limited, Rebel Foods Private Limited, Zomato Media Private Limited, Domino's Pizza, Inc., Yum! Brands, Inc.

Get Inside Scoop of the report, request for sample @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2585546-online-food-delivery-market-1



The online food delivery market in India is growing in tandem with evolving lifestyle patterns and eating habits of Indians. Hectic work schedules and rise in disposable incomes have popularized food delivery, especially in urban areas.



The online food delivery market in India is expected to expand at compound annual growth rates of ~30.55% (based on revenue) and ~10.19% (based on the number of users) during the 2020-2024 period, to generate a revenue of INR ~1,334.99 Bn and develop a user base of ~300.57 Mn by 2024. Major players currently operating in the Indian online food delivery market include platform-to-customer service providers like Swiggy (Bundl Technologies Private Limited), FreshMenu (FoodVista India Private Limited), Faasos (Rebel Foods Private Limited) and Zomato (Zomato Media Private Limited). Apart from these, there exist certain companies that operate with a restaurant-to-customer delivery model like Box8, Domino's (Domino's Pizza, Inc.), and KFC (Yum! Brands, Inc.).



Key growth driver of the market

In the recent years, the number of working women has increased in the Indian workforce, especially in the city-based organized sectors. As a result, the number of double income families in also on the rise. With both the partners working and maintaining hectic working schedules, it become difficult for people to get time and energy to cook at home. Moreover, the dual income scenario has increased the overall spending capacity of the families. Also, the key players like Swiggy, and Zomato keep on announcing lucrative offers for the customers, both existing and new, in order to keep up the stiff competition in the online food ordering market. This in turn is leading towards people's preference towards ordering food online and enjoying their favourite cuisine at home at an affordable price, thereby increasing the overall value and user base of the online food ordering market in India.



Key deterrent to the growth of the market

Recently, there have been several instances of spurious and closed restaurants; and food shops taking orders on food platforms, only to be informed later that either the shop cannot be located or had shut operations. Cases were reported where certain outlets registered on these food delivery apps have turned out to be makeshift, or operate out of home joints, with hardly any focus on hygiene and quality. This has caused annoyance among both the customers and the food delivery executives. Also, consumers are becoming concerned about the quality of food since such unauthorized food stalls seldom maintain hygiene both while cooking and packaging. This, in turn, is developing dissatisfaction among the customers of the online food delivery market in India.



Enquire for customization or check for any discount if available @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2585546-online-food-delivery-market-1



Online Food Delivery Market Development Scenario by Players

? Financials Information, Business Overview and Product Specification Matrix

? Patent Analysis Briefing* [if applicable]

? No. of Patents Issuance by Year / by Players / By Issuing Office

? Key Development – Product/Service Launch, Mergers & Acquisition, Joint Ventures



Market Competition



Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Online Food Delivery Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :

1) Does study cover COVID-19 Impact Analysis and its effect on Growth %?

Yes, the overall industry have seen quite big impact due to slowdown and shutdown in production line & supply chain. The study covers a separate qualitative chapter on COVID-19 Impact analysis. Additionally it also provide before and after scenario of COVID-19 on sales growth & market size estimation to better analyze exact scenario of Industry.



2) How companies are selected or profiled in the report?

List of some players that are profiled in the the report includes "Box8, Bundl Technologies Private Limited, FoodVista India Private Limited, Rebel Foods Private Limited, Zomato Media Private Limited, Domino's Pizza, Inc., Yum! Brands, Inc.". Usually we follow NAICS Industry standards and validate company profile with product mapping to filter relevant Industry players, furthermore list is sorted to come up with a sample size of atleast 50 to 100 companies having greater topline value to get their segment revenue for market estimation.



** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.



Order Online Food Delivery Market study full copy now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2585546



3) Can we add or profiled new company as per our need?

Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report, provided it is available in our coverage list as mentioned in answer to Question 1 and after feasibility run final confirmation will be provided by research team checking the constraints related to difficulty of survey.



4) Can we narrow the available business segments ?

Yes, depending upon the data availability and feasibility check by our Research Analyst, further breakdown in business segments by end use application or product type can be provided (If applicable) by Revenue Size or Volume*.



5) Can specific country of interest be added? What all regional segmentation covered?

Yes, Country level splits can be modified in the study as per objectives. Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile & Others

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote will vary.



While global mega trends influencing the market routing the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique market drivers. The market study is sized with regional and country level break for historical and forecast period by revenue and volume and price analysis, stay tuned with the latest updates from the research insights – know more which territory is stealing market share gains in coming years.



To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2585546-online-food-delivery-market-1



Research Objectives

- To analyse and forecast the Online Food Delivery market, in terms of value and volume.

- Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

- To help decision maker from new offer perspective and benchmark existing marketing strategy.

- Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments.

- Analyse marketing contribution and customer acquisition by up-selling and cross selling.

- Identifying Influencing factors keeping Online Food Delivery Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio & HHI Index.



HTF MI also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".