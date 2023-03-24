Online Food Delivery Service Market to See Booming Growth : Foodpanda, Domino's Pizza, Waiter.com, DoorDash

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Online Food Delivery Service Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Food Delivery Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

DoorDash (United States), Just Eat Holding Limited (United Kingdom), Swiggy (India), Takeaway.com (Netherlands), Uber Technologies Inc. (United States), Postmates Inc.(United States), Foodpanda (Germany), Ele. me (China), Glovoapp23 SL (Spain), Waiter.com (United States), Domino's pizza (United States)



Scope of the Report of Online Food Delivery Service

The changing nature of urban consumers may have contributed to the growth of online meal delivery businesses. Food delivery services are used by these customers for a variety of reasons, but the most common one appears to be the requirement for quick and easy meals during or after a long day at work. The numerous food delivery services that are widely available relieve customers of the burden of thinking about and planning meals, whether the consumer is preparing the meal himself, dining in at a restaurant, or going to a restaurant and purchasing food to take back to the office or home. Restaurants may create a sense of luxury by serving food in premium packaging, transporting customers to exotic locations, and providing a high-quality in-house experience without them having to visit the restaurant. This trend is especially pertinent during the global pandemic when consumers are yearning for a respite from their fatigue and a semblance of routine.



The Global Online Food Delivery Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Restaurant-to-Consumer, Platform-to-Consumer), Business Model (Order Focused Food Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System), Platform Type (Websites, Application), Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery)



Market Opportunities:

- The increasing infrastructural advancements in emerging economies

- The Growing Popularity of Quick Access to Food at Affordable Prices



Market Drivers:

- The High Adoption of Internet and Smartphones

- The Growing Food Industry across The Globe



Market Trend:

- The expansion of delivery aggregators across Developing as well as Developed Countries

- The Increasing Number of Dual Income Families



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Online Food Delivery Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Online Food Delivery Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Online Food Delivery Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Online Food Delivery Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Online Food Delivery Service Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2017-2022

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Online Food Delivery Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



