Key Players in This Report Include:

Delivery Hero Holding GmbH [Germany], Foodpanda GmbH [Germany], Just Eat Holding Ltd. [United Kingdom], Takeaway.com N.V. [Netherlands], Grubhub Inc. [United States], Domino's Pizza Inc. [United States], Snapfinger Inc. [United States], Pizza Hut Inc. [United States], Foodler Inc. [United States].



Definition:

Online food delivery & takeaway is the process of food delivery or take out from local restaurants through online portals or mobile apps. Changing lifestyle of people fueled by growing disposable income has bolstered the demand of such services. Amid fierce competition, incorporation of new technologies is expected to provide leading edge to the key players. Delivery by drone and incorporation of AI will change the ball game entirely, though quality of services will determine long term growth.



Market Opportunities:

Growing Millennial Inclination Towards Online Food and Takeaway Services



Market Drivers:

Changing Life Style and Standards Fueled by Growing Disposable Income



Market Trends:

Tampered Proof Packaging to Avoid Food Tampering



The Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Delivery, Takeway), Platform (Mobile, Website), Modes of Payment (Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, Wallets, Food Cards, Cash on Delivery, Others)



Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns



