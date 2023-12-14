NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Food Delivery & Takeaway market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Delivery Hero Holding GmbH [Germany], Foodpanda GmbH [Germany], Just Eat Holding Ltd. [United Kingdom], Takeaway.com N.V. [Netherlands], Grubhub Inc. [United States], Domino's Pizza Inc. [United States], Snapfinger Inc. [United States], Pizza Hut Inc. [United States], Foodler Inc. [United States].



Scope of the Report of Online Food Delivery & Takeaway

Online food delivery & takeaway is the process of food delivery or take out from local restaurants through online portals or mobile apps. Changing lifestyle of people fueled by growing disposable income has bolstered the demand of such services. Amid fierce competition, incorporation of new technologies is expected to provide leading edge to the key players. Delivery by drone and incorporation of AI will change the ball game entirely, though quality of services will determine long term growth. The online food industry is expected to be over 18 billion by the end of 2019 in United States with companies geared up to come up with innovative technologies.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Delivery, Takeway), Platform (Mobile, Website), Modes of Payment (Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, Wallets, Food Cards, Cash on Delivery, Others)



Market Trends:

Technology is Propelling the Industry Forward and Delivery by Drone is a Trend to Watch Out for

Tampered Proof Packaging to Avoid Food Tampering



Opportunities:

Incorporation of AI

Growing Millennial Inclination Towards Online Food and Takeaway Services



Market Drivers:

Availability of the Services on the Go Owing to Growing Internet Penetration

Changing Life Style and Standards Fueled by Growing Disposable Income



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



