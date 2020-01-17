Online Food Ordering Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- According to this study, over the next five years the Online Food Ordering market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 76220 million by 2025, from $ 64260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Food Ordering business, shared in Chapter 3.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Food Ordering market by type, application, key companies and key regions.



This study considers the Online Food Ordering value generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Restaurant-controlled

Independent

Restaurant-controlled had a market share of 56% in 2018.



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

B2B

B2C

Others

B2B is the greatest segment of Online Food Ordering application, with a share of 51% in 2018.



This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

McDonalds

Papa John's

KFC

Pizzahut

Starbucks

Subway

Dunkin Donuts

Burger King

Dairy Queen

Domino's Pizza

OLO

MEITUAN

Swiggy

Wendy's

Alibaba Group(Ele.me)

Takeaway

DoorDash

GrubHub

Just Eat

Uber Eats

Caviar



