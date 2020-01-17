Online Food Ordering Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- According to this study, over the next five years the Online Food Ordering market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 76220 million by 2025, from $ 64260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Food Ordering business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Food Ordering market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Online Food Ordering value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Restaurant-controlled
Independent
Restaurant-controlled had a market share of 56% in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
B2B
B2C
Others
B2B is the greatest segment of Online Food Ordering application, with a share of 51% in 2018.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
McDonalds
Papa John's
KFC
Pizzahut
Starbucks
Subway
Dunkin Donuts
Burger King
Dairy Queen
Domino's Pizza
OLO
MEITUAN
Swiggy
Wendy's
Alibaba Group(Ele.me)
Takeaway
DoorDash
GrubHub
Just Eat
Uber Eats
Caviar
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Online Food Ordering by Players
4 Online Food Ordering by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Online Food Ordering Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
